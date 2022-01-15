Weekend curfew starts again in Delhi, non-essential activities on hold till Monday morning

New Delhi: The weekend curfew, imposed in the national capital to check COVID-19 spread, kicked in again from Friday (January 14, 2022) night putting on hold all non-essential activities till Monday morning.

The weekend curfew, which has been imposed from 10 pm on Friday, will remain in place till 5 am on Monday.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, markets will be closed during the weekend curfew barring those dealing in essential goods and services like groceries, vegetables and fruits, medicines, milk among others.

As per latest DDMA Order dated 11.01.2022, following restrictions have been added.

All private offices except those in exempted category to remain shut.

As per latest DDMA Order dated 11.01.2022, following restrictions have been added.

All private offices except those in exempted category to remain shut.

All restaurants/bars to remain shut, but allowed for takeaway/delivery.

Metro train services will continue to be regulated on the weekend (January 15-16) in compliance with the DDMA guidelines issued last week.

Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity during the curfew but no standing commuters will be allowed.

This is to reiterate that the Metro services will continue to be regulated this weekend (15th and 16th January 2022) too, in compliance with the DDMA guidelines issued last week regarding weekend curfew.

Trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the 'Yellow Line' - HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli-and 'Blue Line' (i.E. Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali, a spokesperson said. On all other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

The e-passes, however, issued last week for essential services will be valid during the curfew.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Friday recorded 24,383 COVID-19 cases, a 15.5 per cent decline from a day earlier, even as the positivity rate mounted to 30.64 per cent. Thirty-four fatalities were also reported on Friday, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the city now stands at 92,273, of which 64,831 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones is 27,531.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 14th January 2022

On Thursday, 28,867 COVID-19 cases were reported, which was the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, when the city had conducted 98,832 tests.

