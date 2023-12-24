Weekend Holiday Sparks Traffic Jams In Manali Before Christmas And New Year

New Delhi: As the holiday season unfolds across the country, the festive cheer has intensified, especially with the fortuitous alignment of Christmas and New Year falling on consecutive Mondays. With the additional weekend days surrounding these celebrations, individuals are seizing the opportunity to embark on brief vacations to their nearest tourist hotspots.

Notably, a surge in holidaymakers from Delhi-NCR and nearby areas to Himachal Pradesh's enchanting destinations like Manali and Shimla has led to a significant increase in vehicular movement, resulting in extensive traffic jams stretching for kilometers.

Simultaneously, various parts of the country are experiencing traffic snarls as people take advantage of the festive occasion to revel in the vibrant city lights and partake in the joyous atmosphere on the eve of Christmas.

On Saturday, fresh snowfall adorned the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass. This engineering marvel, nestled in the Himalayas, is a highway tunnel skillfully built beneath the Rohtang Pass within the eastern Pir Panjal range. Situated on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India, the Atal Tunnel is notably recognized as the longest single-tube highway tunnel positioned above 10,000 feet, according to information from the Border Roads Organisation's official website.