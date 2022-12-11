'Well done S Jaishankar': Tharoor praises EAM after India abstains on UN resolution

India abstained from a resolution in the United Nations Security Council establishing humanitarian aid to sanctioned entities across the world, including Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. 14 votes were in favour of exempting humanitarian aid efforts from sanctions and India was the only one to abstain. The US and Ireland brought the resolution at the UNSC on December 9, that exempted humanitarian efforts, asserting blacklisted terror groups have taken full advantage of such carve-outs and further have been able to raise funds. To appreciate and support the decision, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised external affairs S Jaishankar for India’s stance on the UN resolution.

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to praise the decision. “While understanding the humanitarian concerns behind the resolution, I agree fully with India’s reservations that prompted its abstention. We don’t have to look far across the border for evidence to substantiate @ruchirakamboj’s words. Well done, @IndiaUNNewYork @DrSJaishankar,” read the tweet of Tharoor.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj explains India’s vote on Humanitarian exemption for the Sanctions regime. She said “India engaged constructively in the negotiations on the resolution, which provides a carve-out from sanctions in support of the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance or to support other activities meeting basic human needs. The resolution is also intended to ensure much-needed predictability and safeguards to humanitarian agencies."

“However, India will call for caution and due diligence to be exercised while extending humanitarian assistance to proscribed entities under the 1267 regime, who continue to thrive with full state hospitality in territories universally acknowledged as terrorist havens by the international community,” she said.