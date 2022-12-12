'Were shots fired?': Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Modi govt of keeping 'country in dark' over India-China clash

India-China clash in Arunachal Pradesh: President of AIMIM and Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi today launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government over reports of a clash between India and China at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. This is the first such incident since the Galwan clash that took place in 2020. The clash at Tawang reportedly took place on December 9. Owaisi accused the government of keeping the country in the dark over the important issue.

Owaisi said that the report from Arunachal is alarming and asked why Parliament was not informed. "The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the Parliament not informed, when it is in session?" he said.

The Hyderabad MP said that the details of the incident are sketchy and leave many questions answered. "What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?" he said.

The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China? December 12, 2022

Owaisi said that the Indian Army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. "The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue," he said.

According to reports, soldiers from both sides were injured in the December 9 clash and the situation is now returning to normalcy.