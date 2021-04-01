West Bengal, Assam assembly elections 2021: Polling for phase II underway

New Delhi: As per the election commission's announcement, voting for the second phase of West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections 2021 will commence at 7 am today (April 1, 2021).

Both the states witnessed intense political fight ahead of the second phase of assembly elections.

In West Bengal assembly elections phase II, a total of 30 constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are heading in to vote.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray 152 are men and the remaining are women. The list of candidates for second phase also includes two prominent names, which are Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari, who are fighting against each other from Nandigram constituency.

On the other hand, polling for the second phase of Assam Assembly elections will also start from today. A total of 39 assembly constituencies spanned over 13 districts of the Barak Valley, three hill districts, and parts of central and lower Assam are heading for polls.

While more than 75 lakh voters will be exercising their right to vote in West Bengal to decide the fate of 171 candidates, over 73 lakh voters will decide the fate of 345 candidates, out of which 26 are women, in Assam.

Earlier, in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls, 30 seats from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The first phase also saw over 80 percent of voter turnout.

In the first phase of assembly elections in Assam, which was held on March 27, over 47 constituencies went for polls to decide the fate of 264 candidates. The first phase also saw at least 81 lakh voters at polling booths, which accounted for over 73 percent of voter turnout.

