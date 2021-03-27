हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

West Bengal, Assam Assembly polls: JP Nadda urges voters to ensure participation while following COVID-19 protocols

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has urged voters to come out in record numbers and "participate in the festival of democracy" by exercising their right to vote in the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam which began on Saturday (March 27) morning.

West Bengal, Assam Assembly polls: JP Nadda urges voters to ensure participation while following COVID-19 protocols
File Photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has urged voters to come out in record numbers and "participate in the festival of democracy" by exercising their right to vote in the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam which began on Saturday (March 27) morning.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda also asked voters to take precautions against COVID-19.

"Today is the first phase of polling in the West Bengal assembly elections. Your vote will decide the future for you and the state. I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by taking all precautions against COVID-19. Remember, first vote, then breakfast," the BJP chief tweeted.

"Today is the first phase of polling in the Assam assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this sacred festival of democracy in record numbers and set a new voting record. Additionally, wear masks and maintain social distancing," he added.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi calls upon his 'young friends' to vote as phase 1 polling underway for West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections

In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state.A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district. The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionstate elections 2021West Bengal aseembly election 2021Assam Assembly election 2021Assam Vidhan Sabha 1st Phase PollWest Bengal Vidhan Sabha 1st Phase PollJP Nadda
Next
Story

West Bengal, Assam Assembly elections: Here’s how to locate polling booth near you

Must Watch

PT8M11S

DNA: Due to superstition, Son-in-law kills his in-laws!