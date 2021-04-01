West Bengal, Assam polls: Here’s how to check your name in voters list, step-by-step guide to download voter slip

New Delhi: The second phase of polling for West Bengal and Assam assembly elections 2021 is underway. As the political leaders gear up for the state assembly elections, it is also the duty of every voter to do the same.

As per the Election Commission data, over 75 lakh voters in West Bengal and 73 lakh voters in Assam will be exercising their right to vote in the second phase of state assembly elections. There are two ways to check your names in the voters list.

The citizens can check their names in the voters list either by using personal details or EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number.

Here is the step-by-step guide to check your name on the voters list 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ECI- https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Look for the Current ‘Issue section’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Search name in Voter List’

Step 4: You can access update on you name either by using your personal details or by entering EPIC number

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code. Click enter

Step 6: Details will come under the ‘Number of Record(s) Found’ section

Step 7: Click on ‘View Details’ to confirm your name on voter list

Here's how you can to download voter slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ceowestbengal.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Search Your Name in Voter List

Step 3: You will be directed to a different page — https://wberms.gov.in/web_searchengine/

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. Polling for phase 1 took place March 27, while polling of phase 2 is underway. Voting for the remaining six phases will be held between April 6 to 29.

On the other hand Assam assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases. Polling for phase 1 concluded on March 27, while polling for phase 2 is underway in the state. The final phase for state assembly elections will take place on April 6.

Live TV