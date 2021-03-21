West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto today

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections will be released on Sunday (March 21). The manifesto will be released by party leader Amit Shah, who will also be addressing a rally in the state today.

According to the news agency ANI, the manifesto is likely to make promises in regard to developing the state as an international trading and commerce hub. BJP is likely going to promise the citizens new road networks and rail connections with its international neighbours.

"Under the left and later under TMC, this potential was not realised. We will change this and ensure that West Bengal becomes one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The state shares borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and has potential that has not been exploited to make the state prosper," said a senior BJP leader.

Additionally, PM Modi will address a public rally in West Bengal's Bankura today. The rally is going to be held in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University in the poll-bound state.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi in his Kharagpur rally on Saturday (March 20) took a jibe at the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee’s 'Khela Hobe' slogan. PM Modi mocking the Didi-Bhaipo duo said, “Only a single window exists in Bengal today, which is the window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew), no work gets done without crossing it.”

Targeting the TMC government, the prime minister alleged that “Mamata Banerjee stands like a wall to block the benefits of central schemes” to the people of Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cited the global outage to attack West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years."