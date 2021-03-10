'Democratic process can blossom only with peace and harmony,' says West Bengal Governor after Banerjee attacked in Nandigram

New Delhi: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed she was attacked by some miscreants in Nandigram, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sent across a message calling for peace and harmony.

Banerjee said her leg was hurt when a few unidentified people pushed her as she approached her car.

"Democratic process can blossom only with peace and harmony prevailing all around and all contributing according to rule of law and constitution. All need to ensure healthy environment and promote wholesome practices," Dhankar said in a tweet.

He said he called Banerjee to enquire about her health following the incident and also sought an update from the security in-charge of the chief minister, who went to Nandigram to file her nomination for the upcoming polls.

"Called on (Mamata Banerjee) to enquire about her health condition and had earlier spoken to her at 6.40 pm while she was at Nandigram," Dhankar said in a tweet.

"Sought an update from Director, Security and Chief Secretary in matter. Health Secretary and Director of Hospital urged to take all caution," he added.

The incident happened at Birulia when the Chief Minister, after her scheduled program in Nandigram, was returning back to Reyapara.

"A few people pushed me when I was near my car. I am hurt. My leg has swollen. I am in pain. Let me go. It is paining immensely. I am going to visit the doctor," Banerjee told the reporters earlier in the day.

"No police official was present. Four-five people intentionally manhandled me in presence of the public. There were no police officials for four-five hours in such a huge public gathering, not even the SP. It was definitely a conspiracy," she added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased assembly polls beginning March 27 with the final round of voting scheduled to take place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.