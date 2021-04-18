West Bengal assembly elections: BJP Malda candidate Gopal Chandra Saha shot at, rushed to hospital

New Delhi: Unidentified miscreants on Sunday (April 18) opened fire at Gopal Chandra Saha, the BJP candidate from Malda, in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Sahapur area of Malda. He was returning from booth level meeting when he was shot at by the miscreants.

Gopal Saha was immediately rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital where the doctor treating him said his condition is stable. According to reports, he suffered injuries in the neck.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area following the incident. The Bengal police have begun an investigation into the firing incident on the BJP candidate. Further details are awaited.

