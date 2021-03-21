West Bengal Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Bankura today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (March 21) will address a public rally in West Bengal's Bankura. The rally is going to be held in Tilabedya Maidan near Bankura University in the poll-bound state.

The BJP leader is going to address four rallies in the poll-bound state in the next 10 days.

In his last rally in Kharagpur on Saturday (March 20) PM Modi took a jibe at the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. PM Modi mocking the Didi-Bhaipo duo said, “Only a single window exists in Bengal today, which is the window of 'Bhaipo' (nephew), no work gets done without crossing it.”

Targeting the TMC government, the prime minister alleged that “Mamata Banerjee stands like a wall to block the benefits of central schemes” to the people of Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cited the global outage to attack West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, and dreams have been down for 50-55 years."

The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.