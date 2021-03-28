No secret in audio clip, question is who tapped it: Union Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: A day after TMC circulated an audio clip of a phone call between two BJP leaders allegedly “plotting to influence” the Election Commission, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted there was nothing secret about that conversation and that the important question was who tapped it.

He said that whatever the leaders discussed over phone were demands that were made in written publically.

“Two BJP leaders were discussing over a phone call the demands made for transfer. These demands were made in writing. There is nothing secret in this. The question which needs to be raised is that who tapped the phone call,” said Shah.

Shah further clarified that the leaders were discussing the demand for the transfer of certain officers, which was made in writing.

The TMC has alleged that BJP’s Mukul Roy, during a call, was heard briefing party leader Shishir Bajoria on ways to influence the Election Commission for the assembly elections.

The party has also claimed that this was the reason why the Election Commission changed the rules, which allegedly favoured BJP candidates.

Earlier, Bajoria alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought help from the party’s district vice-president in Nandigram urging him to return to the TMC.

Bajoria also released an audio clip claiming the recorded conversation is between Mamata and the local BJP leader.

Polling for the first of the eight-phased assembly polls in West Bengal concluded on Saturday with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout. There are seven more phases to go. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV