West Bengal Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi to address rally in West Bengal, Assam today

New Delhi: PM Modi is set to address a rally on Saturday (March 20) in West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua.

The rallies are scheduled to be held at 11:15 am and 2:30 pm respectively. The prime minister is going to hold the public rallies as a part of BJP’s campaign in the two poll-bound states.

Taking it to his social media account Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after. Tomorrow, 20th March, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP’s development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls.”

Will be in Assam and West Bengal tomorrow and the day after.

Tomorrow, 20th March, I would be speaking at rallies in Kharagpur (WB) and Chabua (Assam). Will elaborate on BJP’s development agenda during my speeches. It is clear both states want to elect NDA in the upcoming polls. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2021

Earlier, after addressing his second rally in the poll-bound state on Thursday in Purulia, PM Modi on his Twitter handle said, “BJP winning in West Bengal would mark the start of a new era of development in the state. At the same time, bullying by TMC cadres will stop.”

Meanwhile, after Suvendhu Adhikari's father publicly backed BJP saying he will attend Modi's rallies. The leader, putting rumors at rest, said he will be offering support from outside.

Earlier, BJP released the list of 148 candidates, fielding several Trinamool Congress (TMC) turncoats and several celebrities for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The political environment in West Bengal is getting tense as both the parties, BJP and TMC, have started their election campaigns in full swing in the state. The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

