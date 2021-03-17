West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto, promises five lakh jobs in one year

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (March 17, 2021) released Trinamool Congress' manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and promised five lakh jobs in one year.

"We will decrease unemployment. 5 lakh job opportunities will be generated in a year," Mamata Banerjee said while releasing the party's manifesto.

The TMC supremo added that her government will also set up 10 lakh MSME units in West Bengal.

She said that when TMC came to power, West Bengal's revenue was about Rs 25,000 crores, which has now been increased to Rs 75,000 crores.

"We will increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, said West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee said that she will bring a credit card of Rs 10 lakh for students for pursuing higher studies. "Only 4 per cent interest will be charged," Mamata promised.

She also said that the TMC government will ensure a minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people respectively in West Bengal.

"We will form a special task force to examine and propose OBC status to all communities who are not recognised," Bengal CM added.

The ruling party's chief said that they have also reduced poverty by 40 per cent in the state.

Mamata Banerjee also took on the Election Commission and said that it is being guided by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"They are misusing the powers of the Election Commission," alleged the West Bengal CM. Her statement comes a day after she received a stern message from the EC, which said that it was not proper to belittle the institution by calling it as being close to the ruling party. The EC also asserted that it would not like to be repeatedly 'put in the dock' with innuendos and averments.

The polls to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting will take place on April 29, whereas, the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV