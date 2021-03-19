West Bengal Assembly polls: TMC leader Mamata Banerjee to address rally in Nandigram today

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will address a rally in Nandigram on Friday (March 19). The West Bengal CM is scheduled to rally in the poll-bound state for two consecutive days (March 19-20).

Today’s TMC rally headed by Mamata Banerjee is going to be her second rally in the Nandigram constituency and it comes nine days after the last one in which TMC leader injured her leg in an untoward incident.

The TMC leader is scheduled to address rallies in Nandigram at eight places. "Though the blueprint is yet to get finalized but the dates are finalised," said TMC officials.

Earlier, West bengal CM injured her leg while campaigning in the constituency and alleged that it was a pre-planned attack on the TMC leader by the opposition. TMC representatives also approached the Election Commission of India, which ruled out an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her rally.

“Injuries sustained by TMC chief were caused due to a lapse on part of security personnel in charge of the CM,” the EC said in its report adding that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on West bengal CM.

Meanwhile, the assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

