West Bengal Bandh Tomorrow: Who Called It And Why? Know Timing, Reason Here, Check What Is Open, What Is Closed?

West Bengal has been in the grip of protest for the last two weeks following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Clashes erupted today between police and protesters in various parts of Kolkata and the neighbouring Howrah, as demonstrators attempted to breach barricades and march towards the West Bengal secretariat. The protesters were heading towards 'Nabanna' under the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in response to the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal Bandh-General Strike Reason

The BJP has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 28 in protest against the police action taken against participants in the march to the state secretariat, Nabanna. “We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor's sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. The bandh will be in force from 6am to 6pm on August 28.

What's Open, What's Closed?

Since the Bandh is called by the BJP, the state government-led by the TMC has not extended its support to the bandh. Thus, the public transport like Railways, Metro, Bus, Auto and cab services are likely to function as usual. However, since the Kolkata is the epicenter of the protest, transport services may get affected in the parts of areas hit by protests. Traffic diversion is most likely as the Kolkata Traffic Police will be putting up barricades to regulate the protest by the BJP.

Schools and colleges in Kolkata is likely to be open as so far, the district administration has not issued any holiday order. Hospitals are also likely to remain open and function as per their schedule.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Update

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will seek the expertise of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) regarding the DNA and forensic reports related to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. To ensure a strong case, the CBI will forward these reports to AIIMS for their expert opinion.

So far, the agency is working on the leads that Roy was the only accused in the crime but involvement of others will only be ruled out after receiving the opinion of AIIMS experts, the officials said. The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9 by a doctor who was on the round.