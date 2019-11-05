close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asks beef eaters to have dog meat

In a bizarre development, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday attacked a section of the intelligentsia for 'eating beef on road' and said that these people should eat dog meat too.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asks beef eaters to have dog meat
Pic courtesy: ANI

In a bizarre development, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday attacked a section of the intelligentsia for 'eating beef on road' and said that these people should eat dog meat too.

"There are people who belong to the educative society and eat beef on roadside. Why cow? I would like to ask them to eat dog meat also. It is good for health. Eat other animals' meat also. Who is stopping you? But eat at your home. Cow is our mother and we see cow killing as anti-social. There are people who keep foreign dogs at home and even clean their excreta. This is maha aparadh (grave sin)," Ghosh said while addressing an event in Burdwan.

The senior BJP leader remarked that cow is our mother and Indians stay alive by consuming cow milk. He noted that if anyone misbehaves with my mother then they should be treated in the same manner.

Ghosh also claimed that desi cow's milk contains gold, and therefore "its milk is golden in colour". "India is the place of Gopal (Lord Krishna) and respect for Gau (cow) will remain here forever. Killing of mother cow is a heinous crime and we will continue to oppose it. After breastfeeding, a child survives on cow's milk. Cow is our mother and we will never tolerate if someone kills our mother,” the BJP state president said.

Tags:
West BengalDilip Ghoshbeef
Next
Story

15-year-old government, commercial vehicles banned in Bihar in bid to curb pollution

Must Watch

PT3M55S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day