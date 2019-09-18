close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal BJP leaders in huddle at Mukul Roy’s Delhi residence ahead of Modi-Mamata meeting

The West Bengal Chief Minister is staying at a house in the national capital that is next to the residence of Mukul Roy.

West Bengal BJP leaders in huddle at Mukul Roy’s Delhi residence ahead of Modi-Mamata meeting
File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been vocal against the functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

Mamata’s visit to Delhi seems to have spooked West Bengal BJP leaders, who are expected to get into a huddle at the residence of Mukul Roy, once a close aide of the Trinamool Congress chief, in the national capital.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is staying at a house that is next to the residence of Mukul Roy. A key meeting of BJP leaders from West Bengal has been convened at 10.30 am on Wednesday at Roy’s residence.

Several BJP leaders from the state are likely to join the meeting and camp at Roy’s residence throughout the day.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress have been at loggerheads in West Bengal. With its performance in the state during the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the BJP emerged as a staunch rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Members of Mamata government and Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government have often indulged in war of words, apart from political violence reported from the state on several occasions.

The meeting between Mamata and Modi comes just days after the former hit out at the Centre, alleging that the country was in a state of “super emergency”. The West Bengal Chief Minister urged the people of the country to get united and take measures in order to "protect rights and freedoms" guaranteed by the Constitution.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter on the occassion of International Day of Democracy, the TMC chief had said, "On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees."

Tags:
West BengalBJPTrinamool CongressMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiMukul Roy
Next
Story

Flood-like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam as water levels rise in several rivers

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Morning Breaking: District judge court rejects Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea