BJP MP Arjun Singh

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's car attacked in North 24 Parganas

A TMC party office in Halishar was also vandalised within minutes after the attack on the MP.

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh&#039;s car attacked in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas: West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh's vehicle in North 24 Parganas' Halisahar area was attacked by miscreants on Sunday (July 5, 2020) evening. 

Arjun who is also the vice president of West Bengal BJP was luckily not injured as he was not inside the car. 

BJP has alleged that the attack was done by TMC cadres in Halisahar. 

Soon after the attack, Arjun Singh took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi that meant, "Tell the place and time, and I will come. Once again there was an attack on my car by using police as a shield. It is laughable that they didn't even check before attacking, whether someone was inside or not."

A TMC party office in Halishar was also vandalised within minutes after the attack on the MP.

TMC has alleged that the ones who have set the party office on fire were Arjun Singh's men and it was a part of their counter-attack. 

Earlier on July 1, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh was also attacked in Kolkata's Newtown.

 

Ghosh was going to organise a discussion on 'chai pe charcha' event and was accompanied by some of his party supporters.

It is alleged that some Trinamool activists reached the spot and tried to cause chaos. 

It is also said that TMC workers vandalised several vehicles of BJP workers and broke the glass of their cars.

BJP MP Arjun SinghWest Bengal BJPNorth 24 ParganasTMCHalishar
Poster attacking RJD's Tejashwi Yadav crops up in Patna on party's 24th Foundation Day
