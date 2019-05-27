West Bengal Board 12th results 2019 declared at wbchse.nic.in, here's how to check

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday decalred West Bengal Board Class 12th results 2019 or Wst Bengal Board HS. The West Bengal Board HS or Uccha Madhyamik results are announced on the official website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The result can also be downloaded from the website.

Students should keep their WBCHSE admit cards with them at the time of checking their results in order to avoid any trouble. Follow the steps below to check your West Bengal Board Class 12th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the WBCHSE, i.e., wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: In the home page, click on the ‘West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download the result and take a print out of the same for any future reference.

Students can also check their results on third-party websites like examresults.net, exametc.com, westbengalonline.in and indiaresults.com.

How to get West Bengal Board 12th Result 2019 via SMS

Step 1: Type WB12 Your ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send the text to 56263

Step 3: The WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result 2019 will reach your phone’s message inbox within few minutes

A total of 8,16,243 candidates appeared in the West Bengal HS Board Examination in 2019. The exams were conducted for the academic year 2018-19 from February 26, 2019, to March 13, 2019.