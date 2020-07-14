हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
board exam result

West Bengal board WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik class 12 results to be out on July 17

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12 Results 2020 would be declared on Wednesday (July 17), as per the officials. Students who appeared in the exams can check their results by visiting the official websites of the board. 

File Photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) class 12 Results 2020 would be declared on Wednesday (July 17), as per the officials. Students who appeared in the exams can check their results by visiting the official websites of the board. 

The West Bengal class 12 results would be available on the official website of the board, wbchse.nic.in. 

The announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. 

This year the results have been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown. Exams in many states were delayed and some were even called off due to the pandemic. In West Bnegal, the class 12th exams were conducted in the month of February. But owing to the coronavirus, some of the examinations could not be conducted and were shifted to July. The subjects for which the exams were cancelled are physics, accountancy, chemistry, economics, journalism and mass communication, and statistics, geography.

However, the remaining exams, to be held in July, have been cancelled by the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

This year, as per the information released by the Board, the mark sheets would also be available online. Therefore, students who are awaiting the exam results need not go to their schools to collect the mark sheets. 

In the year 2019, the results were declared for class 12th on May 27, 2019. The number of students who passed was 8.76 lakh 76,694 and the overall 86.07 per cent.

The candidates that appeared for the 12th exams were 7,77,000 out of which 6,60,329 candidates passed with an overall pass percentage of 86.92 per cent. Students are advised to keep a check on the official websites for results updates. 

