West Bengal Bypolls: TMC Sweeps By-Elections, Mamata Thanks 'Maa, Mati, Manush'

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) cemented its dominance in West Bengal politics with resounding victories in bypolls for three of the six Assembly seats held on November 13. TMC candidates Sanat Dey and Sangita Roy emerged victorious in Naihati (North 24 Parganas), Sitai (Cooch Behar) and Sk Rabiul Islam (Haroa) respectively, with the party leading in the other three constituencies as well.

In Naihati, Sanat Dey defeated BJP’s Rupak Mitra by a landslide margin of 48,912 votes, surpassing the 18,675-vote lead achieved by his predecessor, Partha Bhowmik, in the 2021 elections. After his win, Dey attributed his success to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership and the development work under her administration. “This victory belongs to Didi’s vision and her commitment to the people,” Dey said.

In Sitai, Sangita Roy secured an even more emphatic victory, defeating BJP’s Dipak Kumar Roy by a margin of 1,30,156 votes. Her win overshadowed the 10,112-vote margin achieved by her husband, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, in 2021.

In Haroa, Trinamool Congress candidate Sk Rabiul Islam won the Haroa assembly by-poll on Saturday, defeating his nearest AISF nominee Piyarul Islam by 1,31,388 votes, the EC said. BJP secured the third position as party candidate Bimal Das got 13,570 votes.

TMC candidates are also poised to win Madarihat (Alipurduar), Haroa (North 24 Parganas), Taldangra (Bankura), and Medinipur (Paschim Medinipur), according to Election Commission trends. Haroa saw Left-backed AISF candidate Piyarul Islam in second place, while BJP candidates trailed in the other three constituencies.

Celebrations erupted across the state, particularly outside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in south Kolkata. Thanking voters on social media, Mamata posted, “I would like to thank the ‘Maa, Mati, Manush.’ Your blessings will help us continue working for the people.”

The Chief Minister emphasized TMC’s commitment to the common people, stating, “We are custodians of the people, not zamindars.”

Party leaders hailed the results as a rejection of opposition parties’ smear campaigns. TMC claimed the victory sends a strong message after recent attempts to malign the government over the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.