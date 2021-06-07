West Bengal cancels Madhyamik class 10, Uchha Madhyamik class 12 board exams 2021

New Delhi: West Bengal government on Monday (June 7) cancelled Madhyamik class 10 and Uchha Madhyamik class 12 examinations this year. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the decision today during a press briefing. The decision to cancel West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 and Uchha Madhyamik class 12 examinations has been taken in view of the coronavirus situation in the state.

On June 6, West Bengal government had invited the opinion of students and parents on whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted.The opinion of students and parents were invited on the subject till 2 pm on June 7. The opinions were sent to pbssm.spo@gmail.com or commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com.

An expert committee was also formed by the government to recommend whether state board exams for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted or not.

The expert committee had to recommend the mode of the exam, if they are to be conducted and also evaluation criteria for assessment if examinations are not to be conducted, an official statement said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 44,441 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,58,537 and fatalities have mounted to 16,152.

