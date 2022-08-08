Kolkata: The West Bengal government-controlled state hospital SSKM Medical College and Hospital on Monday denied admission to Trinamool Congress’ stalwart leader Anubrata Mandal on medical grounds, reported IANS. Mandal is also TMC’s Birbhum district wing president. His case was analysed by a seven-member board and they concluded that the TMC leader does not need hospitalisation. Mandal is an accused in the cattle smuggling case and has been summoned for interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI. However, the TMC leader has ignored the summons by the Central probe agency.

"There is no need to admit him. His problems are chronic in nature. There is no need to consider that he is under stress," Saroj Mandal, a member of the seven-member medical board that conducted the medical test told IANS.

According to IANS, the CBI, on Monday morning had sent a communique to Anubrata Mandal asking him to be present at the agency`s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata after the completion of the medical check-up.

Anubrata Mandal ignores CBI’s summons

Meanwhile, Mandal deliberately ignored the e-mails by CBI about his questing in the cattle smuggling case. After his medical check-up, Mandal first reached his residence in Chinar Park on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, and from there, he started for his ancestral residence at Birbhum.

As he was coming out of the SSKM, relatives of some patients who were present at the hospital mocked Mandal, and said: "There goes the cattle thief."

However, neither Mandal nor anyone accompanying him reacted.

Earlier, on August 2, while Partha Chatterjee, named in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, was taken to ESI Hospital at Joka in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, a woman who came to the same hospital threw her slipper at him. However, the footwear hurled by the woman did not hit the former minister.

(With inputs from IANS)