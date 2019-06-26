close

Digha

West Bengal: Child faints after being left behind by parents in locked car near Digha beach

Incidentally, a police officer spotted the child gasping for breath inside the locked car with the window panes closed, nearly fainting.

In a shocking case of recklessness, a child fainted after his parents kept him behind in their locked car and went to the Digha beach in East Midnapore district of West Bengal. The couple from South-24 Parganas district was on a holiday to Digha. The summer heat has been searing the nation for several weeks now.

Incidentally, a police officer spotted the child gasping for breath inside the locked car with the window panes closed, nearly fainting. The officer immediately called more officers and broke the car window pane, rescuing the child. However, he had fainted by then and was revived by giving water to drink.

The parents arrived soon after and tried snatching the child. The infuriated locals started beating up the father for being thoughtless in leaving behind the child in a suffocating environment. The child was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

In a video made by the locals, the father of the child can be heard saying that he will never repeat such an act.

DighaWest Bengal
