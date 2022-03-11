West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges EVM malpractices, asks Akhilesh Yadav to seek forensic test of EVMs

Alleging EVM malpractices following BJP’s victory in UP polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened and he should seek forensic test of the same EVM machines.

“Akhikesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20% to 37% this time. When they formed the govt last time, the vote percentage was 36%. There was a loot and malpractices of the EVM,” Mamata alleged.

CM Mamata declined to comment on Congress.

Meanwhile, briefing the media after the state budget was presented on Friday, she accused the Centre of delaying the release of Rs 90,000 crore fund to the state. She also claimed that only West Bengal provides pension to retired state employees, whereas all the other states have discontinued pension. All BJP ruled states have discontinued pension, she said.

CM Mamata also claimed that unemployment has reached 40%. She further said that now, petrol, diesel and gas prices will increase.

BJP MLAs protested on the Floor of the Assembly against the state government and walked out in the middle of the presentation of the budget.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari protesting outside the Assembly in Kolkata said, “This is a false budget. They renamed all the schemes of the Central Government and presented the Budget. PM Modi's schemes have been renamed, and speech is being made in the House. We are protesting.”

Reacting to the BJP’s protest, Mamata said, “BJP has no shame after losing polls in Bengal. They are trying to disrupt the budget speech. Here they maintain no courtesy. They can’t win in their wards and screaming on top of their voices.”