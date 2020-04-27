West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for COVID-19 lockdown extension till May 21, seeks clarity on MHA shops reopening order

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (April 27) said that West Bengal is in favour of extending lockdown till May 21 after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers.

Mamata Banerjee said, "From today's meeting with Prime Minister the sense I got from what he had to say is that this lockdown would continue, but certain relaxations must be given," adding green, orange and red zones have to be examined carefully to understand where it what can be relaxed."

She said, "the state government is the implementing authorities. When we do good no one gives credit, but when something goes wrong then they will talk big."

The WB Chief Minister said, "you have seen the problems we’ve had with the kits. We have decided those who have homes to isolate them we will allow them to isolate at their home. This means we don’t have to use officials to bring them to quarantine."

According to her, home quarantine is model quarantine, but those who want to get treated by staying at their homes she will allow them to do so.

"We can’t arrange for all, we will make arrangements for those who need it the most and are poor. There’s a psychological worry also about hospitals, Mamata said, adding "We have not got any monetary help from the Centre to fight COVID-19."

She also added "We want RBI to cut rates for states to borrow. Why did they cut DA of Central employees. Why do you need to build a new Parliament? Reform your projects."

Mamata also alleged that the Centre was making contradictory statements on enforcement of the lockdown, and wanted greater clarity on the recent Union Home Ministry order on reopening shops.

Claiming that many states were not allowed to speak during PM Modi's video conference with chief ministers owing to the rotation system, she said given a chance she would have raised several questions, including the need to send central teams to Bengal.

"The Centre is making conflicting statements on lockdown. There is no clarity. We are in favour of lockdown. But the Centre on one hand emphasises on enforcement of the lockdown, and on other hand it issues order to open shops, she said, adding "If you open shops, how would you enforce lockdown? I think the Centre should come out with a clarification."

Notably, Mamata Banerjee was among five chief ministers who favoured that the nationwide lockdown be extended beyond May 3. She said the lockdown should be extended till May 3.

"The West Bengal CM said, "I want migrant workers and stranded people and students to return, but the Centre must formulate a concrete policy. I am constituting a cabinet committee on COVID-19 management. I will oversee the functions of the committee. The chief secretary, home secretary and health secretary will also be part of the committee."