West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Plucks Tea Leaves, Serves Tea In Jalpaiguri - See Pics

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok SabhaPolls West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday served tea at a local stall in Jalpaiguri, plucked tea leaves with farmers in the field and interacted with the school children.

Taking on X, Trinamool Congress wrote, "Smt. @MamataOfficial brings warmth and conversation to a local tea stall, embracing the spirit of the residents over a steaming cup of tea in Jalpaiguri!"

Smt. @MamataOfficial brings warmth and conversation to a local tea stall, embracing the spirit of the residents over a steaming cup of tea in Jalpaiguri!

Smt. @MamataOfficial connecting with the brilliant young minds in Jalpaiguri today. Their innocence and curiosity ignite our optimism for a better future!

Smt. @MamataOfficial strengthens ties, joining tea estate workers in the timeless ritual of tea leaf plucking.

Earlier on Monday also, Bengal CM visited the district after it was hit by a severe storm and nearly 5 people lost their livers while over 100 were left injured. Banerjee met the victims of the storm and took a

Earlier on Tuesday, the Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Centre terming it a "Jumla" government and alleged that it has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster.

"I thought I would not say it but this is a JUMLA government. Even yesterday, the Centre had a meeting with the RBI. Where is the impartiality here? An impartial election means that in a democracy, all must get justice. We don't do partiality with any kind of relief. Our government is humanitarian. How did the Prime Minister ask his workers to go and give money? I didn't ask my party workers to do anything of this sort. BJP has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster," she said at Mercy Fellowship Church in Jalpaiguri.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

TMC announced its candidates for all 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and didn't enter any coalition with INDIA bloc parties in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.