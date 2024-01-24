West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains Minor Head Injury In Car Accident

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today sustained a minor injury to her forehead when the driver of the car she was traveling in abruptly applied the brakes. The incident occurred as Banerjee was returning to Kolkata following an administrative review meeting in Burdwan.

Sources familiar with the situation reported that the Chief Minister's head struck the back of the driver's seat when the brakes were suddenly engaged. Fortunately, the injury was minor, and Banerjee continued her journey to Kolkata in the same vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had arrived in Burdwan via a state government helicopter. However, adverse weather conditions prevented the chopper from taking off when she decided to return. Consequently, Mamata Banerjee opted to travel back to Kolkata by road in her private vehicle.

It's worth noting that in June of the previous year, the Chief Minister had sustained an injury to her leg while disembarking from her helicopter during an emergency landing caused by inclement weather at a Defense forces airbase in Salugara, North Bengal.