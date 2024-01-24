trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713494
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains Minor Head Injury In Car Accident

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had arrived in Burdwan via a state government helicopter but due to bad weather, she took a road route.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains Minor Head Injury In Car Accident

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today sustained a minor injury to her forehead when the driver of the car she was traveling in abruptly applied the brakes. The incident occurred as Banerjee was returning to Kolkata following an administrative review meeting in Burdwan.

Sources familiar with the situation reported that the Chief Minister's head struck the back of the driver's seat when the brakes were suddenly engaged. Fortunately, the injury was minor, and Banerjee continued her journey to Kolkata in the same vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had arrived in Burdwan via a state government helicopter. However, adverse weather conditions prevented the chopper from taking off when she decided to return. Consequently, Mamata Banerjee opted to travel back to Kolkata by road in her private vehicle.

It's worth noting that in June of the previous year, the Chief Minister had sustained an injury to her leg while disembarking from her helicopter during an emergency landing caused by inclement weather at a Defense forces airbase in Salugara, North Bengal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look