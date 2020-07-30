हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Somen Mitra passed away on Thursday (July 30) morning. He was 78.

West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra dies at 78
Picture: Twitter/@IYCWestBengal

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Somen Mitra passed away on Thursday (July 30) morning. He was 78.

West Bengal Youth Congress confirmed reports of Mitra's demise in a tweet and said, "WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace."

PTI reported that Mitra was admitted to a hospital earlier this month with kidney and heart ailments. He passed away at the hospital in Kolkata following a cardiac arrest. It is learnt that Mitra’s samples had tested negative for coronavirus COVID-19.

Mitra's family members are yet to issue an official statement about the cause of his death.

The veteran Congress leader served as an MLA from Sealdah in Bengal's Chowringhee district from 1972-2006.

Mitra is survived by his wife and son.

Tags:
West BengalSomen MitraCongress
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 30: With 2294 new COVID-19 cases West Bengal's tally rises to 65258; death toll 1490
  • 15,31,669Confirmed
  • 34,193Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,67,30,543Confirmed
  • 6,60,142Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M35S

DNA: Complete analysis of Rafale's ‘Happy Landing’ in India