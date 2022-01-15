हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

West Bengal Covid-19 curbs extended, 200 people allowed at marriage functions

The West Bengal government allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is lesser. 

West Bengal Covid-19 curbs extended, 200 people allowed at marriage functions
Representational image

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms, an official order said.

The state government also allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity, whichever is lesser, it said.

"Restrictions and relaxation measures and advisory as already stand extended up to 31/01/2022. Marriage-related functions with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall/venue whichever is lower. Mela/fair may be allowed in open air venues in a very restricted manner, following COVID-19 protocols," the order issued by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi said.

All outdoor activities including the movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM except for health, law and order, transport of essential commodities including agricultural produce, and other emergency services.

The order asked district administrations, police and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

