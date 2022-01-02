West Bengal COVID-19 curbs: Here is what will remain open, what’s closed

New Delhi: Amid sudden spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Sunday (January 2) introduced several restrictions to stem the transmission of the coronavirus.

The new curbs come a day after the state reported 4,512 fresh COVID-19 infections, out of which 2,398 cases were from Kolkata.

Here’s what will remain open:

1. Only essential services will be permitted from 10 pm to 5 am.

2. All shopping malls and markets can remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.

3. Cinema halls and theatres can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Meetings and conferences can be conducted with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

5. Bars and restaurants will be permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm, while home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

6. Only 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 persons during funeral and burial services.

7. All government and private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

8. Local trains will operate from Monday with 50% capacity till 7 pm.

9. Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week.

Here’s what will remain closed:

1. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will be closed from Monday (January 3).

2. Gyms, spas, salons, beauty parlours have been shut from Monday.

3. All tourist attractions, including the zoos, entertainment parks to be closed.

4. All direct flights temporarily suspended from the United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3.

