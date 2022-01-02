West Bengal Covid Curbs: Flights from Delhi, Mumbai restricted. Details here

In wake of rising coronavirus cases, West Bengal today capped plying of flights from Delhi and Mumbai to twice a week. The state has already banned on plying of flights from Uttarakhand.

"Flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will ply only twice a week, and no flights from the UK will be allowed for the time being," Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said today.

"As a part of the restrictions, flights from these two cities will operate only twice a week -- Mondays and Fridays," he said.

"We have temporarily suspended flights from the UK. For passengers coming in from non-risk countries, we have made rapid antigen tests mandatory. If found positive, the person concerned will have to undergo a RT-PCR test," Dwivedi said.

However, passengers coming from the UK can land in a different city and take a domestic flight or a train to West Bengal, he clarified.

Mumbai and Delhi have emerged as the two worst-affected Omicron cities in the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on December 30 said that COVID-19 cases in Kolkata were rising as "it was a transit point for people traveling on trains and flights."

The state later banned flights from Uttarakhand.

This is a developing story