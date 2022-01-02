हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Covid Cases

West Bengal Covid Curbs: Flights from Delhi, Mumbai restricted. Details here

In wake of rising coronavirus cases, West Bengal today capped plying of flights from Delhi and Mumbai to twice a week. The state has already banned on plying of flights from Uttarakhand.

West Bengal Covid Curbs: Flights from Delhi, Mumbai restricted. Details here
Representational Image

In wake of rising coronavirus cases, West Bengal today capped plying of flights from Delhi and Mumbai to twice a week. The state has already banned on plying of flights from Uttarakhand.

"Flights from Mumbai and New Delhi will ply only twice a week, and no flights from the UK will be allowed for the time being," Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said today.

"As a part of the restrictions, flights from these two cities will operate only twice a week -- Mondays and Fridays," he said.

"We have temporarily suspended flights from the UK. For passengers coming in from non-risk countries, we have made rapid antigen tests mandatory. If found positive, the person concerned will have to undergo a RT-PCR test," Dwivedi said.

However, passengers coming from the UK can land in a different city and take a domestic flight or a train to West Bengal, he clarified.

Mumbai and Delhi have emerged as the two worst-affected Omicron cities in the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on December 30 said that COVID-19 cases in Kolkata were rising as "it was a transit point for people traveling on trains and flights."

The state later banned flights from Uttarakhand.

This is a developing story

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West Bengal Covid CasesCovid Cases West BengalBengal flight rulesWest Bengal flight rules
Next
Story

West Bengal COVID-19 curbs: Here is what will remain open, what’s closed

Must Watch

PT6M24S

Registration process started for Vaccination of children