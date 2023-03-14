topStoriesenglish2583355
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL STIR

West Bengal DA Hike Protests: Agitators Urge Guv To Arrange Meeting With Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government employees have been demanding Mamata Banerjee that their DA be raised to the level of central government staffers.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:45 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

West Bengal DA Hike Protests: Agitators Urge Guv To Arrange Meeting With Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal government employees, agitating to press for their demand for a hike in dearness allowance, have urged Governor C V Ananda Bose to act as a mediator in the matter and arrange a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The protesters stated they would withdraw their hunger strike only after getting assurance from the state government regarding their demand.

Following Bose's request to sit together to find a way out of the imbroglio, representatives of the agitating employees met him at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

ALSO READ | In Eye Of Storm Over Dearness Allowance Arrears, Mamata Banerjee Govt Pays Rs 20 Cr More To Ministers, MLAs

"We want the governor to mediate in the matter and arrange for a meeting with the chief minister," one of the agitating employees present at the meeting told PTI.

Following the meeting, which lasted for around 20 minutes, Bose said, "I appealed to those on hunger strike to kindly withdraw it because human life is precious. Every complex problem has a solution and we should try for it with an open mind."

The governor had on Saturday, too, urged the agitators to withdraw their stir.

Protesting employees of 18 organisations, who have been demanding that their DA be raised to the level of central government staffers, had called for a total strike on Friday.

Banerjee had said in the assembly last week that she would not be able to meet the demand for a DA hike even if the protesters "behead" her.

Live Tv

West Bengal StirDearness Allowance ArrearsDA arrearsMamata Banerjee

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927