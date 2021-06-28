हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 15

West Bengal has registered 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday. 



New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Monday (June 28) extended restrictions across the state till July 15 in view of the COVID-19 situation. As per the revised orders, the state will remain locked til July 15. 

West Bengal has registered 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the state government on Sunday. The state also saw 2,022 recoveries, pushing recoveries 14,55,453. With 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 17,612. Currently, there are 21,884 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

