West Bengal extends COVID curbs till January 15 amid first Omicron case

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Wednesday (December 15) extended the existing COVID-19 restrictions up to January 15, 2022, after the state recorded its first case of Omicron variant earlier in the day.

According to the government order, “Restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am shall be relaxed for Christmas and New Year celebration during Dec 24 to Jan 1.”

#Omicron: West Bengal Govt extends existing COVID restrictions up to Jan 15 Restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am shall be relaxed for Christmas and New Year celebration during Dec 24 to Jan 1, the order reads

(This is breaking story)

