Breaking: West Bengal reports its first Omicron case, 7-year-old tests positive in Murshidabad district

New Delhi: West Bengal on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) reported its first Omicron case. A 7-year-old child who arrived from Hyderabad (Telangana) has tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant in the Murshidabad district.
The child's parents, however, have tested negative.
(More details awaited)
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.