हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Breaking: West Bengal reports its first Omicron case, 7-year-old tests positive in Murshidabad district

The kid who has tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19 had come from Hyderabad (Telangana).

Breaking: West Bengal reports its first Omicron case, 7-year-old tests positive in Murshidabad district
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: West Bengal on Wednesday (December 15, 2021) reported its first Omicron case. A 7-year-old child who arrived from Hyderabad (Telangana) has tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant in the Murshidabad district.

The child's parents, however, have tested negative.

(More details awaited)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronOmicron outbreakWest BengalCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

'Omicron is highly infectious; mask and social distancing required': Karnataka Health Minister

Must Watch

PT7M51S

Group Captain Varun Singh left for his team. Varun Singh