West Bengal forms expert committee to decide on Class 10 and 12 board exams

New Delhi: The West Bengal government has formed an expert committee to take a decision on Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

As per an IANS report, an expert committee comprising of President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) Mohua Das and Chairperson of West Bengal Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Ananya Chakraborty will decide on the possibility and mechanism of conducting the Class 10 board exams or Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations (Class 12) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expert committee has been directed to submit its report within 72 hours.

"The expert committee has been asked to submit their report within 72 hours. The state government will evaluate the whole thing in the light of the report submitted by the expert committee and then the final decision will be taken. However, it will not take long because the board is keen to ease out the tension of the students," a senior board official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"We will not compromise on the health of nearly 21 lakh Madhyamik and Higher Secondary students and for that we are ready to take any kind of hard decision," the official added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination for compulsory subjects will be conducted in the second week of August and last week of July respectively.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is also likely to announce its decision to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams today.

On Tuesday (June 1), the Centre decided to cancel Class 12 board exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in view of COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the footsteps of CBSE, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) scrapped its Class 12 exams as well.

(With IANS inputs)

