West Bengal government sets up data analysis cell to contain coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: West Bengal government on Thursday (April 9) formed a dedicated 9-member data analysis cell to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in the state with immediate effect, according to a statement. Notably, Dr Asit Biswas will act as the member convenor of the cell and coordinate its activities.

The analysis cell will be authorised for collection and collation of data from multiple sources, including the districts, on real time basis. It will examine the data received, to detect patterns and under currents, and then use the data analytics tools to provide predictions about the disease outbreak and appropriate policy inputs, said the state Health & Family Welfare department.

The cell will further analyse data for determining the current and likely hot spots of COVID19 infection on the basis of inputs received and material available in the public domain.

It will advise on the pockets/ likely areas where additional testing or random testing could be started, as a screening device, and then present a data-based daily bulletin on the current situation and future projections.

The data analysis cell will also advise the government in pre-empting and improving disease surveillance in overall terms and any other matter related to the above.

The 9 members of the data analysis cell are:

1. Prof Sujoy Ghosh, Department of Endocrinology, IPGMER & SSKM Hospital, Kolkata

2. Prof Biman Kanti Ray, Department of Neuro Medicine (BIN), IPGMER & SSKM Hospital, Kolkata

3. Prof Tamal Kanti Ghosh, Special Secretary (M.E.), Health & Family Welfare Department

4. Prof Diptakanti Mukhopadhyay, Department of Community Medicine, COM & Sagar Dutta Hosp.

5. Dr Pramit Ghosh, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine Deben Mahato Govt. MCH, Purulia

6. Dr Asit Biswas, Deputy Director of Health Services

7. Toby Kar, Swasthya Bhaban

8. Pradipta Chaudhuri, Swasthya Bhaban

9. Jagadish Kundu, Swasthya Bhaban