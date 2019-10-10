close

West Bengal

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demands fair probe in murder of RSS worker

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of RSS worker Bondhu Gopal Pal, his pregnant wife and 8-year-old son in Murshidabad district and said the perpetrators of this dastardly and barbaric must face justice.

Governor Dhankhar said that the incident has shocked the collective conscience of the society on account of its enormity and it reflects the intolerance and deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He expressed unhappiness over the fact that neither police nor the state government has said anything over such a serious issue. 

Governor Dhankhar has flagged the issue to the DGP and Chief Secretary for an urgent update on the situation and has asked the investigating agency to probe the incident in a fair manner and book the culprits as soon as possible.

Live TV

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that it is the duty of West Bengal government to arrest the culprits involved in this dastardly crime. Owaisi added that his party will keep on opposing the ideology and actions of RSS but it can never become a ground for such murders. "It's essential that @MamataOfficial ensures that the culprits see the highest possible punishment for this dastardly crime. We'll always oppose RSS's ideology & actions but it can never be a ground for such barbaric violence. Rule of Law cannot be ignored," he tweeted.

Pal and his family members were stabbed to death by some unidentified miscreants by a sharp weapon on Wednesday. The weapon was later recovered from the spot. Police has registered a case of murder and an investigation is underway. The cause of murder is yet to be ascertained.

