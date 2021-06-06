West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summons Chief Secretary over ‘unprecedented post-poll retributive violence’

New Delhi: Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the 'rampant post-poll violence' in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (June 6) directed the Chief Secretary to brief him about the law and order situation on Monday.

Sharing a letter on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Dhankhar wrote, “Extremely alarming law & order scenario Mamata Banerjee. Security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence.”

Extremely alarming law & order scenario @MamataOfficial. Security environment is seriously compromised. In such a grim situation called upon Chief Secretary to brief me on the law and order situation on Monday 7th June and indicate all steps taken to contain post poll violence. pic.twitter.com/REf0JDTpcQ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 6, 2021

In a series of tweets, the Governor said, “There is rampant post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial. Disturbing that this ostracisation has graduated to social boycott & denial of benefits they are otherwise entitled. They are made to suffer “extortion fee” for living in their own house or run their own business.”

Most unfortunate that state functionaries @MamataOfficial are not even recognising this malaise much less take steps to contain it. Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice unfortunately engaged as extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 6, 2021

Accusing the West Bengal police and Kolkata Police of engaging as an ‘extension of the ruling dispensation’, he added, “Most unfortunate that state functionaries @MamataOfficial are not even recognising this malaise much less take steps to contain it. Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice unfortunately engaged as extension of ruling dispensation to let loose vindictiveness on political opponents.”

In his scathing letter, Dhankhar alleged that “democratic values are openly shredded and trampled by ruling party harmads”.

West Bengal witnessed violence in some areas after the Assembly election results on May 2 which catapulted Banerjee to power for the third consecutive term. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari have been booked for allegedly stealing relief material from the Purba Midnapore's Kanthi Municipality office in West Bengal.

Earlier, Dhankhar had visited the violence affected areas in the state which drew sharp criticism from TMC.

Live TV