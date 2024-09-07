Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789523https://zeenews.india.com/india/west-bengal-governor-refers-aparajita-bill-to-president-droupadi-murmu-2789523.html
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL GOVERNOR

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Refers Anti-Rape Bill To President For Review

The 'Aparajita Bill' is now among other Bills pending with the President from various states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Refers Anti-Rape Bill To President For Review

Anti-Rape Bill: On Friday, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sent the 'Aparajita Bill' to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration. This step follows the Governor receiving the necessary technical report from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Governor Bose had criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration the previous day for not including the technical report with the Bill, which is required for its approval. The Raj Bhavan also expressed concerns over the assembly’s failure to provide the text and translation of debates as required.

The 'Aparajita Bill' is now among other Bills pending with the President from various states. The Governor has pointed out issues in the Bill and warned the state government against hasty decisions.

Bose emphasized that the state administration must act promptly to deliver justice for victims, referring to the recent case involving a young doctor at RG Kar hospital. The Bill, passed unanimously by the West Bengal assembly on September 3, proposes severe penalties for rape, including capital punishment for cases resulting in death or severe injury.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too