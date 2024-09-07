West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose Refers Anti-Rape Bill To President For Review

Anti-Rape Bill: On Friday, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sent the 'Aparajita Bill' to President Droupadi Murmu for consideration. This step follows the Governor receiving the necessary technical report from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Governor Bose had criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration the previous day for not including the technical report with the Bill, which is required for its approval. The Raj Bhavan also expressed concerns over the assembly’s failure to provide the text and translation of debates as required.

The 'Aparajita Bill' is now among other Bills pending with the President from various states. The Governor has pointed out issues in the Bill and warned the state government against hasty decisions.

Bose emphasized that the state administration must act promptly to deliver justice for victims, referring to the recent case involving a young doctor at RG Kar hospital. The Bill, passed unanimously by the West Bengal assembly on September 3, proposes severe penalties for rape, including capital punishment for cases resulting in death or severe injury.