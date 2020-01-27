हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal govt tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly

Three states - Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab - have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

West Bengal govt tables anti-CAA resolution in Assembly
File photo

Kolkata: The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee on Monday tabled a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Union government to repeal the amended citizenship law and revoke plans to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) and update National Population Register (NPR).

As per reports, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee introduced the resolution in the House around 2 pm.

Three states - Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab - have already passed resolutions against the new citizenship law.

The law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Incidentally, Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab have passed resolutions against the new citizenship law. The new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with the TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Tags:
West BengalTrinamoolanti-CAACitizenship ActPartha Chatterjee
Next
Story

How much did PFI pay Sibal, Jaising, Dave and Samand for anti-CAA protests

Must Watch

PT2M20S

After Sharjeel Imam, another Anti-National speech surfaced