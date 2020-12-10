West Bengal govt will have to answer: Amit Shah warns Mamata Banerjee after 'attack’ on JP Nadda’s convoy

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (December 10, 2020) condemned in the strongest term the alleged attack on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal.

Warning the West Bengal Chief Minister over the incident, Shah said there wil be serious repercussions of the alleged attack on the BJP chief.

"However much we condemn this incident, it is less. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence," Shah said in a tweet.

आज बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी के ऊपर हुआ हमला बहुत ही निंदनीय है, उसकी जितनी भी निंदा की जाये वो कम है। केंद्र सरकार इस हमले को पूरी गंभीरता से ले रही है। बंगाल सरकार को इस प्रायोजित हिंसा के लिए प्रदेश की शांतिप्रिय जनता को जवाब देना होगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

"Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying," Shah said in series of tweets.

तृणमूल शासन में बंगाल अत्याचार, अराजकता और अंधकार के युग में जा चुका है। टीएमसी के राज में पश्चिम बंगाल के अंदर जिस तरह से राजनीतिक हिंसा को संस्थागत कर चरम सीमा पर पहुँचाया गया है, वो लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में विश्वास रखने वाले सभी लोगों के लिए दु:खद भी है और चिंताजनक भी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

Nadda's convoy, which included vehicles of other leaders, was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks, while on the way to Diamond Harbour in South Parganas 24 district on 10 December.

The top BJP leadership on Thursday condemned the attack on the party chief JP Nadda by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal and said it is an attack on democracy and Bengal government will have to answer to people for this sponsored violence.

The party leaders and senior ministers also demanded the strictest possible action against "goons" who carried out the attack.

Deploring the assault on Nadda, senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this attack is a reflection of the declining law and order in the state of West Bengal.

"The attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed," Singh said in a series of tweets.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal also deplored the attack in a press conference on farm laws dubbed it as an attack on democracy in West Bengal.

"Attack on our national president J P Nadda and senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is a deplorable act. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal," Tomar said.

Attacking the TMC-led government in the state for alleged assault on BJP chief, Goyal said it is an attack on democracy and attempts have been made to muzzle democratic processes in the state. He demanded the strictest possible action against the "goons" behind the attack.

Live TV