West Bengal Health Recruitment 2021: 8643 vacancies announced for Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, General Duty Medical Officer posts

New Delhi: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has announced openings for the posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates can visit the official website at wbhrb.in.

A total of 8643 vacancies have been posted by the recruitment board, including 1313 vacancies are for Medical Officers posts, 6114 for Staff Nurse posts, and 1207 for General Duty Medical Officer posts.

Application Date: The online registration and submission of the application will be allowed between February 12 and 20 (before 8 PM).

Medical Officer Post

Qualification: MBBS Degree included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Specialty and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, or any State Medical Council.

Age: Not more than 40 Years as on January 1, 2021, relaxable for two years for otherwise well qualified and experienced candidates.

Staff Nurse Post

Qualification: (a) General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council.

(b) Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.

(c) Knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written.

Age: Not less than 18 years and not more than 39 years on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit may be relaxed for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, & other Backward Classes as per government rules.

General Duty Medical Officer Post

Qualification: MBBS Degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council.

Age: Not more than 36 Years on January 1, 2021, for ordinary Medical Graduates, and 40 Years for those possessing Post Graduate qualifications, relaxable further for two more years for otherwise well qualified and experienced candidates.

