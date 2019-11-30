हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

West Bengal: In a first, robots to join firefighting team in Kolkata; know more

After two months these robots will be incorporated to fight fire in Kolkata. The robots are designed to fight fire mainly in the areas where it becomes difficult for human firefighters to get inside.

West Bengal: In a first, robots to join firefighting team in Kolkata; know more

Kolkata: The capital city of West Bengal will now have robots that will help the city fight any kind of fire emergency. According to information, after two months four robots will be incorporated to fight fire in Kolkata. The robots are designed to fight fire mainly in the areas where it becomes difficult for human firefighters to get inside.

Bengal government was trying to bring a solution to this problem and therefore they initiated the idea of purchasing firefighter robots.

Bengal fire minister Sujit Basu said that they were facing huge difficulty in fighting fire in dingy places, and the emission of smoke was making it difficult for the firemen to enter the incident place and thats the reason the government thought of purchasing the fire robots. 

The minister also informed that such technology will be the first time used in the state of West Bengal. 

Live TV

Features of the robot firefighters:

The high-tech designed robots who will be operated with the help of remote control can easily enter the incident place. The robots also come with installed cameras which can easily detect fire points. The robot can fight fire from a distance of 100 meters, they can spray water through pipes which will be connected with the water point. 

The steel body robots also come with a battery backup of four hours, making them durable in case of an emergency situation.  

Tags:
West BengalfirefightersRobots firefightersKolkata
Next
Story

NDA govt inspired with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', empowering lives of 130 crore Indians: PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT35M30S

Watch Debate: Women will ever feel safe in India?