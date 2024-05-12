West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 4 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: Voting for Phase 4 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be scheduled to be held on May 13, Monday. 9 states and one Union territory are all set to contest in Phase-4 and counting for all will take place on June 4. The states that are going to contest in Phase 4 are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

West Bengal consists of a total of 42 parliamentary constituencies, and the state is prepared to contest polls for the 8 seats named Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman - Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum in Phase-4.

The Bengal has already polled for its 6 seats in Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 on April 19, April 26 and May 7.

The voting in these eight seats will held between 7 AM to 6 PM on May 13 and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Key Candidates And Constituencies Phase 4

Baharampur: Nirmal Kumar Saha (BJP-NDA) vs Yusuf Pathan (TMC) vs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ( INC-INDIA)

Krishnanagar: Rajmata Smt. Amrita Roy (BJP-NDA) vs Mahua Moitra (TMC)

Ranaghat: Jagannath Sarkar (BJP-NDA) vs Mukut Mani Adhikari (TMC)

Bardhaman Purba: Ashim Kumar Sarkar (BJP-NDA) vs Dr Sharmila Sarkar (TMC)

Bardhaman - Durgapur: Dilip Ghosh (BJP-NDA) vs Kirti Azad (TMC)

Asansol: S.S. Ahluwalia (BJP-NDA) vs Shatrughan Sinha (TMC)

Bolpur: Priya Saha (BJP-NDA) vs Asit Mal (TMC)

Birbhum: Milton Rashid (INC-INDIA) vs Shatabdi Roy (TMC)