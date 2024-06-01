West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: A total of 42 constituencies went into polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, starting from April 19 to June 1. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress Party is aiming to maintain its control in the state's politics and avoid a repeat of the 2019 parliamentary election results, where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 18 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 18 seats, the AITC (TMC) obtained 22 seats, and the Indian National Congress (INC) won 2 seats. The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in Bengal and the recent incident of Sandeshkhali has given the saffron party another weapon to counter the ruling TMC.

The campaigning period in the state witnessed intense confrontations among the TMC, BJP, and the Left-Congress alliance. The TMC's opponents focused heavily on anti-corruption themes. Meanwhile, the BJP opted to bash the Banerjee administration over the Sandeshkhali incident and the mistreatment of women in the state.

The LIVE RESULTS of the West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll will be out after 7 pm.