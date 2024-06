LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

West Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting in the East Indian state of West Bengal is conducted in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections continuing from April 19 to June 1. West Bengal is the state with the third highest number of seats of 42 in the Lok Sabha, only behind Uttar Pradesh with 80 and Maharashtra with 48. Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party's election juggernaut in the state. While Banerjee has halted its route in Bengal during the last two elections, the BJP's inroads in West Bengal have ambitiously expanded. The prominent parties of West Bengal are All India Trinamool Congress, The Communist Party of India, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP leads in 18 of 42 seats, Trinamool Congress won 22 and Indian National Congress won 2 seats

