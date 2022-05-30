West Bengal Madhyamik class 10 results 2022 on June 3, check your scores here

Madhyamik Results 2022: The results of the Madhyamik Examination will be published on June 3. The results will be announced at 9 a.m. The results will be available on the website from 10:00 a.m. The Central Board of Education issued a notification. The results is going to be out within two and a half months of the end of the exam. Madhyamik exam started on March 7 this year. The issuance of admit cards for the Madhyamik examinations began on February 23. The notification was issued by the Central Board of Education on Monday afternoon. On Friday, June 3, the Board of Secondary Education will hold a press conference at 9 am and publish the results of the Madhyamik Exam 2022. According to sources, the board of intermediate education will publish the list of the first 10 students.

Madhyamik Results 2022: Websites to Check Results

1. www.wbbse.wb.gov.in

2. http://wbresults.nic.in websites

In addition to the website, you can also see the results-

3. SMS to<Space> 5676570 with WB10 serial number

WB Madhyamik result 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step2: On the homepage click on the result link that will be available on June 3

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth and submit

Step 4: Check your result , download and take printout for future refrences

Two years later, in 2022, the Madhyamik Exam 2022 was held again. The number of students has also increased. The number of candidates increased by 50,000 to 11,26,863 in the current year. Of these, the number of male students is 5,59,000. There are 6,26,804 female students. According to board sources, before the start of the exam, the internet was closed in sensitive areas. Due to the Covid rules, the examinees took the exam under strict surveillance and there was also an isolation room in the examination center. The exam began at 11:45 am. The exam went on until 3:00 p.m. 15 minutes were allotted to read the questionnaire.